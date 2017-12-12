Bomb threat evacuates Mecklenburg County courthouse

The Mecklenburg County courthouse was evacuated for some time Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made, Mecklenburg County officials say.

Police are working to determine whether the threat is credible.

"At this point, we are evacuating the courthouse and our deputies and K9 unit are conducting a thorough search of the courthouse," county officials say.

People were allowed back into the courthouse just before 2 p.m. after deputies gave the "all clear."

MCSO Deputies have given the all clear at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/kZEIyqBue0 — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) December 12, 2017

No specifics about the threat have been made public.

