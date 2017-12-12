Bomb threat evacuates Mecklenburg County courthouse - | WBTV Charlotte

Bomb threat evacuates Mecklenburg County courthouse

Kevin Marlow | WBTV Kevin Marlow | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Mecklenburg County courthouse was evacuated for some time Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made, Mecklenburg County officials say. 

Police are working to determine whether the threat is credible. 

"At this point, we are evacuating the courthouse and our deputies and K9 unit are conducting a thorough search of the courthouse," county officials say.

People were allowed back into the courthouse just before 2 p.m. after deputies gave the "all clear." 

No specifics about the threat have been made public.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

