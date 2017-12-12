Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old Shelby man - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old Shelby man

Jimson (Credit: Shelby Police Department) Jimson (Credit: Shelby Police Department)
SHELBY, NC (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old man from Shelby who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Kenneth Wayne Jimson was last seen on Dec. 1, on the 200 block of 208 E Grover Street. Police say Jimson was last seen walking from the hospital towards the direction of his home. He has not been seen since.  

Jimson is described as a black male, 5'10" tall and 200 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or know Jimson's whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 704-484-6845. 

