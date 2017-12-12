Smoke, flames visible in south Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Smoke, flames visible in south Charlotte house fire

Kevin Marlow | WBTV Kevin Marlow | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear what started a house fire in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Lindhall Court. Firefighters said smoke and flames were seen coming from the two-story home. 

Crews tweeted about the fire around 12:18 p.m. 

MEDIC said one person received minor injuries. The victim was treated for smoke inhalation, according to MEDIC. 

