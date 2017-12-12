Smoke, flames visible in south Charlotte house fire

It is unclear what started a house fire in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Lindhall Court. Firefighters said smoke and flames were seen coming from the two-story home.

Structure Fire; 1015 Lindhall Ct; smoke & fire showing; 2 story house; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 12, 2017

Crews tweeted about the fire around 12:18 p.m.

MEDIC said one person received minor injuries. The victim was treated for smoke inhalation, according to MEDIC.

