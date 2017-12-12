Statesville man charged with statutory rape of a child

An Iredell County man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Kristopher James O’Neill, of Statesville, was charged with statutory rape of a child. Deputies say they found the alleged victim with O'Neill on Nov. 2 on Wilkesboro Highway.

O'Neill was arrested on Friday and received a $9,000 secured bond.

He was expected to have his first court appearance on Monday.

No other details were released.

