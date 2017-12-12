TSA prevents passenger from boarding Charlotte plane with loaded - | WBTV Charlotte

TSA prevents passenger from boarding Charlotte plane with loaded gun, officials say

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was stopped with a loaded handgun at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Monday night, TSA officials say. 

The man reportedly showed up at checkpoint C with a loaded Ruger LC9.

A security officer detected the gun in the man's carry-on bag and immediately called police. 

The man was questioned and cited for carrying a weapon on airport property. 

TSA officials say they have found 63 guns at Charlotte airport checkpoints this year, compared to 54 last year. 

"There is a right way to travel with a firearm and a wrong way," TSA officials say. "The wrong way is to bring it to a checkpoint."

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, TSA officials say. Then firearm must additionally be taken to the airline check-in counter.

Click here for more on how to properly travel with a firearm. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

