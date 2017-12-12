Road closed, one seriously injured in Mint Hill wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Road closed, one seriously injured in Mint Hill wreck

MINT HILL, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a wreck that closed a road in Mint Hill Tuesday morning. 

The accident happened on Kool Springs Drive at True Light Church Road, which is just off of Lawyers Road. The area was closed as emergency crews responded to the area.

Medic says they took one person to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck or how many people were involved. 

A time regarding when the road is expected to reopen has not been released. 

