Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte man with cognitive i - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for missing Charlotte man with cognitive impairment

Johnson (Source: NC Dept. of Public Safety) Johnson (Source: NC Dept. of Public Safety)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a Charlotte man who was reported missing in September. 

Raymond Lawrence Johnson, 67, was last seen in the 5200 block of Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte. Officials said Johnson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Silver Alert was initially issued for Johnson on Sept. 29. 

PREVIOUS: Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man with cognitive impairment

Johnson is described as a black male with gray curly hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing purple shorts, a white shirt with blue and with shoes.

If you have any information, you can call Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at 704-336-3237.

