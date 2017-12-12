Community comes together to rebuild Union Co home for detention officer

The Union County community rallied together to help a detention officer whose home was damaged in a fire on Black Friday in 2014.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, Sherry Silvey was stuck in traffic on New Salem Road due to a house fire on Nov. 28, 2014. She was reportedly "shocked" when she learned that the traffic was stopped due to the fire which was underway at her house, deputies say.

Deputies say a neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames behind her home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire which was near a gas HVAC unit before it had spread to the entire mobile home, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says the fire left extensive smoke damage and her home was considered "uninhabitable."

Deputies partnered with Have a Heart Foundation to "solicit donations, materials and labor to build a house on the land where the fire occurred."

Several companies donated labor and materials, the sheriff's office said. Silvey and her adopted granddaughter were able to move into the newly remodeled home on Nov. 17 after not having a permanent home for nearly three years, deputies say.

The sheriff's office released this statement on behalf of Silvey Tuesday:

"Overwhelmed with gratitude, Silvey said there are so many people and businesses to thank she is afraid she will forget some of them. However, she attempted to name the businesses that came to mind: Have a Heart Foundation; Parker Heating and Air; Carolina Ready-Mix LLC; Eric McComb; McCollum Trucking & Grading, Inc; Carolina Brick and Materials; Contractors Building Supply; Locust Lumber; McGee Brothers Masonry; Windsor Windows, Graybar, City Electric, Shealy Electric, Green’s Electric, Eudy’s Cabinets and many others. She specifically remembered Unionville Baptist Church hosting a spaghetti dinner and the proceeds helping pay off the land. Her daughter, Brittany, set up a Go Fund Me page to solicit donations and her son-in-law, Andrew Snyder, played a prominent role in coordinating all of the work. Silvey said that none of this would have been possible without the kind hearts of so many people. She never dreamed any of this would happen and is humbled by the generosity of everyone who donated money, time, labor, materials and prayers."

Sheriff Eddie Cathey also released this statement:

“Ms. Sherry Silvey is a kind and gentle person who has gone through a lot of struggles in her life. But yet, she has done a great job taking care of her daughters and her adopted granddaughter to provide a loving home for them. It was great seeing the community rally around her and so many people in this office volunteering to help out because they care about each other. Having a new home built through the spirit of giving is what the meaning of Christmas is all about.”

The community is welcomed to attend an open house scheduled for Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at 6514 New Salem Road in Monroe.

