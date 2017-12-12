Prevent Child Abuse Rowan breaking ground on expansion - | WBTV Charlotte

Prevent Child Abuse Rowan breaking ground on expansion

David Whisenant-WBTV
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

The groundbreaking for the much needed expansion of the Terrie Hess House at Prevent Child Abuse Rowan took place on Tuesday morning.

The location at 130 Woodson Street will gain a 1,600-square-foot addition which will include a board room-community education room, three new offices and a therapy suite.

“It’s good for the community to know that we’re here, that we’re available, and the kids to know they have a place for hope and healing and they know the day they walk in the doors things are going to get better for them," said Director Beth McKeithan.

Several representatives from law enforcement, the court system, and the community took part in the groundbreaking at 10:00 am.

