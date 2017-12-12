Avery, Watauga counties announce school closings - | WBTV Charlotte

Avery, Watauga counties announce school closings

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools are closed for students Tuesday after school officials initially issued a two-hour delay. 

School officials with Watauga County Schools tweeted that it will be an optional teacher workday. "Staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety," school officials tweeted. 

It is also an optional teacher workday for staff who work at Avery County Schools. 

The snow day program will open at 8:30 a.m. for Watauga County Schools, school officials tweeted. 

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday which will mean mountain snow showers, chilly temperatures and gusty winds. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory are in effect for Ashe and Watauga County Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, so any falling snow could make driving conditions tricky. Plus, the wind will make it feel as cold as -5. There is also Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Avery County, where the wind chill could fall as low as -5 degrees.

