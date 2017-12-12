Food Lion to celebrate 60th anniversary with store events and time capsule ceremony

From Food Lion: On Dec. 12, Food Lion will celebrate 60 years of nourishing the communities it serves. To commemorate this important milestone and preserve its rich heritage, the company will randomly select customers to win 60 percent off their purchase at each of its more than 1,000 locations, as well as provide shoppers a chance to win $10 gift cards. The company will also hold a time capsule ceremony, complete with mementos submitted by stores across its 10-state footprint, at its corporate headquarters in Salisbury, N.C., at 11 a.m.

"It is an honor to celebrate 60 years of low prices, fresh products and community involvement with our company today," said Food Lion President Meg Ham. "The reason Food Lion is still a proud partner in each of the towns and cities we serve is a strong testament to our loyal customers, who choose to shop with us, and to each of our associates, who take pride in serving them and showing them how much we care every day."

On Dec. 12, four lucky MVP shoppers at each Food Lion store will instantly win a 60 percent discount when they shop with their personal MVP card. The discount will be instantly deducted at checkout. Additionally, beginning at 1 p.m. and at the top of each subsequent hour, the first customer to correctly answer the trivia question announced in the store will win a $10 Food Lion gift card. And, associates are joining in the celebration. Each location will commemorate the anniversary while sharing memories with their store teams.

Food Lion also partnered with its local communities to hold multiple events throughout the year in honor of its 60th anniversary. The company remodeled and restocked 60 food pantries for 60 years as part of The Great Pantry Makeover™ in 2017. Food Lion donated more than 2.5 million meals and 2,000 volunteer hours through this campaign, which serves as its largest annual associate volunteer initiative. Additionally, in September, leaders and associates joined together to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Most Bagged Lunches Assembled in One Hour. All of the 10,320 lunches were donated to local schools and food banks in the Hot Springs, Va., market, where the event took place. Finally, in October, the company held its inaugural 6K Lion's Run which started and ended at the site of Food Lion Store 1 in its hometown of Salisbury, N.C., raising 250,000 meals with all proceeds benefiting Rowan Helping Ministries in Salisbury, N.C., and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C.

To learn more about Food Lion's rich history and the associates, past and present, which have made the company what it is today, view a digital copy of Food Lion's 60th anniversary book A Neighbor to Count On.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.