Driver in deadly Gaston Co wreck accused of falling asleep behind the wheel

Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have earned special recognition, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.
From Livingstone College: Alvena "Al" Heggins, the newly-elected and first African-American female mayor of the City of Salisbury, will be the keynote speaker at Livingstone College's Conferral of Degrees, to be held Friday at Varick Auditorium.
Nazareth Child & Family Connection recently announced the opening of a new 13,000 square-foot outpatient facility in Salisbury.
Jessica Bosemiller works at the local YMCA here and her husband is a Charlotte and Cornelius firefighter. The cancer she has is so rare that only about 2,000 people are diagnosed in the United States each year, yet doctors WBTV spoke with Tuesday say there is a concentrated number of cases showing up in this area.
