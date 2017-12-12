Driver in deadly Gaston Co wreck accused of falling asleep behind the wheel

One person was killed in a serious crash involving two pickup trucks in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, the wreck happened on Dallas Cherryville Highway at Mauney Road near Prices Arena in Bessemer City. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m., according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a Dodge pickup truck was heading southbound on Mauney Road and reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel. The driver then reportedly ran through a stop sign and then drove into the intersection of Dallas Cherryville Highway, Highway Patrol said.

A driver of a second pickup truck then allegedly collided with the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, troopers say. The driver of the second pickup truck was killed in the wreck, according to Highway Patrol.

The road was closed for some time as multiple agencies responded to the wreck. It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck is expected to be charged in the wreck, troopers said. The exact charges are still pending.

No names have been released.

