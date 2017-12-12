BLOG: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, below average temps for workweek

Mountain Winter Weather Advisory

Chilly Breeze / Falling Temps Tuesday

Below Average Rest of Week

Are you ready for another cool down?

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday which will mean mountain snow showers, chilly temperatures and gusty winds. A Winter Weather Advisory and a Wind Advisory are in effect for Ashe and Watauga County Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, so any falling snow could make driving conditions tricky. Plus, the wind will make it feel as cold as -5. There is also Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Avery County, where the wind chill could fall as low as -5 degrees.

For the rest of us, snow shouldn't be an issue, but gusty breezes and falling temperatures will. We will reach the low 50s early on, but then temperatures will fall and we could end up in the mid 40s by late afternoon.

It remains cold and dry on Wednesday. The morning hours will be brutal, with many neighborhoods waking up to readings in the upper teens (mountains and foothills) to the lower 20s (Charlotte and Piedmont). Afternoon temperatures will only rebound to the mid 40s despite plenty of sunshine.

We'll wrap up the week with highs in the upper 40s to low and even mid 50s and by late in the weekend, we'll jump to upper 50s, though there could be a little rain around by nightfall

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

