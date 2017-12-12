Driver knocks down utility pole, brings down power lines

A portion of an east Charlotte road is shut down Tuesday morning after a SUV driver struck a utility pole causing downed power lines.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Central Avenue between North Sharon Amity and Albemarle Road is shut down in both directions due to the wreck. Police say the wreck happened around 12:47 a.m. when the driver reportedly veered off the road and struck a tree before hitting the telephone pole.

The driver was not seriously injured in the crash, police say. Drugs and alcohol are not factors in the wreck, according to CMPD.

The wreck caused a power surge for some time. Street lights and a QuikTrip on Central Avenue were affected in the power surge.

It could be "several hours" before the road reopens, officers say.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

