Major Road Shut Down Following Wreck

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 12 December 2017, from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. I hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Breaking News: Part of Central Avenue in east Charlotte is shut down right now after a crash brought down a utility pole.

Finger Mill Road in Lincolnton is back open this morning after a tractor trailer overturned.

We’ll be LIVE from the mountains in our Storm Three where the weather is going to be very cold and windy today. There are several school closings and delays. Plus, meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking this colder weather and will tell us exactly how it’s going to impact our area.

A Burke County mother will not spend any more time behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son.

Charlotte city council members currently serve two-year terms and they get paid for part-time work. But one of the newest council members wants to change that.

New members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board will be sworn in today.

The special election for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama that has drawn national attention takes place today.

Charles Jenkins, a U.S. Army soldier from North Carolina who deserted to North Korea in 1965 and later moved to Japan, has died. He was 77.

Micah Smith will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Chris Larson is monitoring road conditions in and around Charlotte and will have plenty of details for you from the First Alert Traffic Center.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV. Hope to see you then!