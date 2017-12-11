Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

There are more patrols out tonight at Charlotte CATS stops after the terror bombing in New York City earlier today. Officials are asking travelers to be watchful for any suspicious activity. And tonight, we’re hearing from a Charlotte woman who was riding a subway train neat the site of the explosion.

The bomb threat at a seemingly always packed Walmart in Mooresville is over. The “all clear” was determined after the big box store was evacuated during rush hour, which caused traffic nightmares for driver negotiating busy highway 150.

We’re looking into why a retired US Marine hasn’t had his heat turned on for the past two years and can't seem to get help. While most are cozy during the recent snowstorm, reporter Alex Giles says one veteran is enduring night after night in a chilly house.

One of the newly elected city council members, Braxton Winston, raised eyebrows at his first ever stab at political office tonight. Winston said he wanted to increase terms for city council from 2 years to 4. He also said he wanted to make the job full time. As far as we know, his suggestions haven’t been acted on.

