Harding University HS football team are state champs after 64 years

Harding University High School football team came back to school Monday morning as champs. The school won their division championship football game in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

The school hasn't won a state championship in 64 years.

The team received their championship shirts and medals on Monday. Team members say the game was a dream come true and proves hard work pays off.

.@CharMeckSchools Harding University HS Football players say winning this 4A State Championship medal proves hard work does pay off. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/RW8I8xd36I — Dedrick Russell WBTV (@dedrickrussell) December 11, 2017

Quavaris Crouch is a running back on the team. He says a few years ago the team only won one game the entire season. He says they got better each year and now they are champs.

"All the hard work that we put in, blood, sweat and tears working together. Getting up early that morning for practice on Thanksgiving, it was cold outside. I think we did good as a team, as a family, coming together and playing our hearts out for each other," Crouch said.

The team has their shirts and medals, now the team is missing their championship rings. There will be a fundraiser to help students purchase rings.

If you would like to help, just click here and go to Donate to Harding Athletics.

