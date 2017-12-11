Man confessed to breaking into cars at dealership, deputies say

One man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into vehicles at a used car dealership in Burke County Wednesday morning.

Elite Auto contacted deputies after noticing several items missing from the business and vehicles that appeared to be broken into. Deputies used security video footage to determine where the suspect was staying, reports stated.

According to investigators, Edlyn Richard Johnson Jr confessed to the crime and was charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.

Deputies say they expect additional arrests to be made.

