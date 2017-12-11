Walmart in Mooresville evacuated after bomb threat

Shoppers were evacuated after a bomb threat at a Walmart in Mooresville on Norman Station Boulevard Monday afternoon.

According to Mooresville police, all safety personnel were following protocol for the incident. A portion of Highway 150 from Norman Station Boulevard to Talbert Road was closed, and officials advised drivers to stay clear of the area.

Just after 7 p.m., officials confirmed that nothing was found and an "all clear" had been given.

No further information has been released.

