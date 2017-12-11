Neighbors look to move after apartment shooting in southwest Charlotte

Harding University High School football team came back to school Monday morning as champs. The school won their division championship football game in Winston-Salem on Saturday.More >>
Students, administrators, school board members, and city leaders came to Hibriten High School to cheer on the football team. The team won the state championship for their division on Saturday and the school held a pep rally for them on Monday to celebrate .More >>
People are being evacuated after a bomb threat was confirmed at a Walmart in Mooresville on Norman Station Boulevard Monday afternoon. According to Mooresville police, all safety personnel are following protocol for the incident.More >>
Jamie Basinger was indicted in March on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.More >>
According to investigators, Edlyn Richard Johnson Jr confessed to the crime and was charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.More >>
