Neighbors look to move after apartment shooting in southwest Charlotte

A woman was attacked by a group of people who surrounded her home. Now neighbors say they're even more scared for their safety.

The woman was shot by more intruders as she tried climbing out her second-story window to escape.

Police say 25-year-old Olanda Brown got into an argument with some people in the parking lot. She went into her apartment and that's when things escalated.

Shots were fired putting everyone who lives inside the apartment unit in danger. Some of the residents told WBTV they are ready to move and don't feel safe at all.

Meagan Baldwin, a Michigan native, is a mother of five and is always on the go.

"I have a new baby, he's just 10-days old so I'm at home cooking and cleaning," Baldwin says.

At first glance, Arbor Glenn town homes appear to look upscale according to residents, but Baldwin says looks aren't everything.

"For the past three months there's been four or five shootings around the area," she said.

For Baldwin, keeping her kids safe is a top priority, but a shooting Sunday night put Baldwin at her wits end because it happened in the next unit over, filling her and all of her children with terror.

"[My son] thought it was the Apocalypse. He thought zombies were coming."

Brown was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, police say she's expected to live. No one else was hurt during the attack.

"To my understanding she'll be okay, but it would be a shame to lose someone close to the holidays," adds Baldwin.

Faith is the only thing that Baldwin believes kept her family safe through it all.

"It was God having his hand on us," she said.

She's had to explain to her children what happened, a conversation that no mom could ever imagine, but they're all doing just fine.

"They're good, they're good," Baldwin says while laughing as she watches her children play outside.

According to police this case is still an open investigation and cannot give suspect information at this time.

