Anonymous donor gives new shoes to every student at Overton Elementary School

Students at Overton Elementary School in Salisbury got quite a surprise on Monday when they were each presented with a new pair of shoes given by an anonymous donor.

The students came into the school gym on Monday to find it decorated as the train from The Polar Express. Students then listened to the Polar Express story, visited with Santa Claus and elves, enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies, and then received a new pair of tennis shoes.

The shoes were given by an anonymous donor who processed the donation through Ralph Baker's Shoes on N. Main Street in Salisbury. All of the hot cocoa and cookies were also funded from local folks around the community.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.