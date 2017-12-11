Family opens up about domestic incident that left 3 dead, 1 injured

Three people died after shots were fired in east Charlotte Saturday morning during a domestic related shooting.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Antioco Andrade Chacon is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez and wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, in the 2200 block of Kilborne Drive at Woodland Park apartments around 8:40 a.m.

Antioco also reportedly shot his 11-year-old daughter, Tiffany, who was reported to be in critical condition as of Monday.

“She is fighting for her life. What the doctors say is that she may be paralyzed on one side of her body,” said Maria Hernandez, the child's aunt. “We are destroyed with no hope. It is like a nightmare for us.”

Police say Antioco was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hernandez says Chacon was married to Bravo Aguilar for 14 years but the family had just moved to Charlotte in the last year.



“What we know is that he was a little violent but he never hit her," said Hernandez.

Hernandez and her family lives next door and say Chacon had his two other children in the apartment at the time of the shooting. Those two children escaped unharmed and ran to Hernandez's front door.

“After a while the little girl had come over crying said he had already killed her granny and mother, and shot her little sister,” said Hernandez. “We grabbed everyone and ran out of the apartment and called police while we were driving away.”

The community is still trying to grasp what occurred.

“We grabbed everyone and ran out of the apartment and called police while we were driving away,” said Will Brewton, a maintenance worker for the apartment complex.

“I used to see the kids coming off the school bus and things like that. Saw them coming and going,” said Brewton. “Seemed like really friendly people and it’s just sad.”

WBTV checked court documents and found Chacon has no prior domestic arrests and there was no outstanding restraining order.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

