Drink Recipes from Stagioni

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

The Alternative

Ingredients:

1 1/4 oz Bourbon

1/2oz Cointreau

1/2oz Carpana Antica Italian Sweet Vermouth

1 oz fresh squeezed OJ

Dash of aromatic bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange zest or slice.

Fresco 1926

Ingredients:

1 1/4 oz Vodka

3/4 oz Cointreau

1 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz lemon/lime shrub

Directions:

Shake ingredients in cocktail shaker. Strain into martini glass. Add a 1/4oz red wine float to the top. Garnish with a lime wheel



Winter Punch

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Milagros Reposado Tequila

3/4 oz Cointreau

3/4 oz Pama Pomengrante liqour

2 oz cold pressed pear juice

1 oz fresh OJ

Prosecco

Directions:

Shake all ingredients, minus the Pama and the Prosecco, in a cocktail shaker. Add Prosecco to coup glass with some pomengrante seeds. Strain ingredients into the glass with Prosecco. Add the Pama liqour (it will sink to the bottom) and enjoy!