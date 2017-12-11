Drink Recipes from Stagioni - | WBTV Charlotte

Drink Recipes from Stagioni

The Alternative

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 oz Bourbon
  • 1/2oz Cointreau 
  • 1/2oz Carpana Antica Italian Sweet Vermouth
  • 1 oz fresh squeezed OJ
  • Dash of aromatic bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker  with ice. Shake. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange zest or slice.

Fresco 1926

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/4 oz Vodka
  • 3/4 oz Cointreau 
  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 oz lemon/lime shrub

Directions:

Shake ingredients in cocktail shaker. Strain into martini glass. Add a 1/4oz red wine float to the top. Garnish with a lime wheel
 
Winter Punch

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz Milagros Reposado Tequila
  • 3/4 oz Cointreau
  • 3/4 oz Pama Pomengrante liqour
  • 2 oz cold pressed pear juice
  • 1 oz fresh OJ
  • Prosecco

Directions:

Shake all ingredients, minus the Pama and the Prosecco, in a cocktail shaker. Add Prosecco to coup glass with some pomengrante seeds. Strain ingredients into the glass with Prosecco. Add the Pama liqour (it will sink to the bottom) and enjoy!

