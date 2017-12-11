Drink Recipes from Stagioni

-
The Alternative
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 oz Bourbon
- 1/2oz Cointreau
- 1/2oz Carpana Antica Italian Sweet Vermouth
- 1 oz fresh squeezed OJ
- Dash of aromatic bitters
Directions:
Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange zest or slice.
Fresco 1926
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 oz Vodka
- 3/4 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 1/2 oz lemon/lime shrub
Directions:
Shake ingredients in cocktail shaker. Strain into martini glass. Add a 1/4oz red wine float to the top. Garnish with a lime wheel
Winter Punch
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Milagros Reposado Tequila
- 3/4 oz Cointreau
- 3/4 oz Pama Pomengrante liqour
- 2 oz cold pressed pear juice
- 1 oz fresh OJ
- Prosecco
Directions:
Shake all ingredients, minus the Pama and the Prosecco, in a cocktail shaker. Add Prosecco to coup glass with some pomengrante seeds. Strain ingredients into the glass with Prosecco. Add the Pama liqour (it will sink to the bottom) and enjoy!