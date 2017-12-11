Kannapolis Christmas parade winners announced

It was a cold but beautiful snowy night for the 79th Annual Cannon Pharmacy Kannapolis Christmas Parade.

The parade kicked off with this year’s parade grand marshal, Martha Earnhardt. A native of Kannapolis, Martha Earnhardt is well-known as the matriarch of the Earnhardt racing family. With over 100 entries the parade wound its way down Main Street as hundreds enjoyed holiday music by marching bands and festive floats.

This year awards were presented to the civic organizations, churches, schools and bands that had the best entries in the parade. Each entry was judged on originality, creativity, and presentation in showcasing the parade’s theme of “Happy Holidays”. This year’s winners were:

Civic Organizations

1st Place - Boogerwoods for cystic fibrosis

2nd Place - Boy Scout Troop 254

3rd Place - Cub Scout Troop 254

Churches

1st Place - New Life Church of Jesus Christ

2nd Place - Living Water Church of God

3rd Place - The Refuge

Schools

1st Place - Cabarrus Vocational Opportunities

TIE - 2nd Place - AL Brown Skills, Carpentry & Engineering

TIE - 2nd Place - Rowan Cabarrus Community College Student Life

Bands

1st Place - West Charlotte High School Band

2nd Place - AL Brown Marching Wonders

3rd Place - Concord High School Band

