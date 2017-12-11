Lincoln Co. man arrested, charged in suspected drug deal

A Lincoln County man was arrested and charged in connection to a drug deal shortly after midnight on Dec. 8.

A deputy observed a suspected drug deal near the QuikTrip on Highway 73 in eastern Lincoln County.

The deputy followed one of the vehicles after the exchange on NC Business 16 where he conducted a traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light and exceeding the speed limit, reports stated.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy located a bag with two hypodermic needles, baggies used to package drugs for sale, a set of digital scales and $121 in cash. The deputy also found 21 grams of Hydrocodone, 5 xanax pills and another bag of a crystal type substance that field tested positive for meth, reports stated.

Officials also said a cell phone was also seized during the search, for which a search warrant will be obtained to determine if the phone was used for the drug deal.

Callahan was charged with one felony count each of trafficking in opium or heroin, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance schedule II and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance.

He was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

Callahan was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with a $225,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.