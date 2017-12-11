Phony kidnapping call leads to arrest of teen trio in home break-in

What deputies say was a phony kidnapping call led to the arrest three teens in connection to a home break-in.

The break-in happened on December 7 at a home on the 600 block of Raintree Lane in Lincolnton. Officials say the homeowner came home to find the front door kicked in and several guns, knives, and an X-Box stolen. A neighbor was able to give deputies a description of a vehicle they had seen at the home.

Deputies say the vehicle description matched a vehicle that was pulled over the night before, being driven by 16-year-old Chandler Davis.

A short time later, the homeowner called Lincoln County Communications and reported that the suspect vehicle was back in the area. The homeowner followed the vehicle northbound on Buffalo Shoals Road but lost it as it went into Catawba County.

Several hours later, Davis' mother called law enforcement and said her son had called her. The teen reportedly told his mother he was tied up and needed help somewhere on Falcon Ridge Road. Deputies responded and found the suspect vehicle parked outside a home on the road.

When no one came to the door, the deputies began obtaining a search warrant but decided to go into the home because of the circumstances. They say there were nine people inside the home, including Davis who was not tied up and did not appear to be kidnapped "in any way."

A search of the home then turned up the guns, knives, and X-Box that were stolen from the home on Raintree Lane.

Investigators say Davis, 16-year-old Joshua Hinsey, and 18-year-old Landon Parker all confessed to breaking into the home. All three were charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy.

Davis was given a $30,000 bond, Parker was given a $20,000 bond, and Hinsey was given a $9,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

