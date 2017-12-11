If you could ask CMPD Chief Kerr Putney anything, what would you ask?

Public safety is a shared concern. Everyone wants security and safety in their neighborhoods.

For Charlotte, 2017 has been a difficult year in terms of violence. More than 80 people have been killed.

WBTV went out around the city and asked residents about their concerns, and if they could ask the Chief of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police anything - what would they ask?

On Monday, we start off in the neighborhoods off of North Davidson Street.

"If you leave your car out here, leave it unlocked – a lot of people will go in and just take it. Also, home break-ins as well," said Charles Crable, who lives in NoDa.

Crable had a question for Chief Kerr Putney.

"If anything, we were concerned about the patrols and what we can do as a community to go ahead and keep the crime rates down in NoDA."

"Actually, overall our break-ins for larcenies of auto and houses are down slightly. What we're seeing though is a much more concerted effort of those who are committing those crimes to be target-specific," Chief Putney replied. "We're seeing a lot of younger people who are doing it as a concerted effort, but what we're going to do to address it is - the best thing, I think, is a nosy neighbor. We're connecting our community coordinators with communities like NoDa to have a conversation about how to harden the target."

Putney continued, "Then what we’re doing is, a lot of areas like that we’ve started a walking beat. Right now it’s part-time. Our intent as we get our staffing up is make those full-time endeavors because we see the benefit of it. And then our officers are there during the day while people are at work. So we have quite a few things up our sleeve that we are starting to do probably in the spring."

In just a matter of time, the light rail will soon be going through NoDa. That means even more people will be coming and going.

Joe Kuhlman of the Evening Muse is one of the business owners who wonders if the light rail will bring more crime.

"What sort of problems or conditions are you anticipating, or what sort of work are you trying to do, to make sure people are still going to be safe and make that transit corridor thrive?" Kuhlman asked Chief Putney.

"We’re in the forefront. We had proactive conversations from the beginning," Putney answered. "With CATS [Charlotte Area Transit System], we're talking about what our presence should be and what private security presence should be and we’ve collaboratively designed a plan."

Police say when the original nine miles of the light rail started, they expected to see a surge in crime along the corridor. That didn't happen, but the chief says the department saw that the transit brought in a concentration of people.

"The other big thing we're doing - organization here - we're going to create a transit division that talks about, and is focused upon, and manages the light rail, our greenways, and a lot of the corridors we're talking about, including the airport," Putney said. "We just want to make sure people feel safe and they are safe."

But when it comes to safety in NoDa, one question came up more than once.

"Have we noticed an increase in car break-ins, just petty theft and things like that? I've noticed people trying to get into cars that aren't theirs. And what are they planning on doing about that?" asked Rachel Hall, who has lived in NoDa for two years.

"We're all telling people when you see something like this you gotta call us, make us aware. Let us get a blue and white out to check that out, see what's going on," Chief Putney responded. "Car break-ins will continue to be an issue for us, because the vast majority of time people are checking handles. They don't have to smash windows that much because too many times people are leaving their cars unlocked."

