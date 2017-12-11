Missing dog found hundreds of miles from home reunited with owner

If you’ve ever lost a pet, you know the heartbreak it brings.

Rudy Torres says his dog Jack went missing nearly 6 months ago after digging out of his yard. “My kids didn’t even want to celebrate Christmas, that’s how distraught they were,” Torres said.

Torres posted fliers and put notices on every “lost dog” site he could find on the internet. That was in August. By the time December rolled around, he’d given up hope of ever seeing Jack again.

Jack is blind and 11 years old. As hopes were fading in south Florida, a woman in Charlotte saw a stray dog running along the side of the road. She stopped to pick him up and immediately went to work to try and find his owner.

“I decided to bring him home. I really didn’t know what I should do,” Adela Diaz said.

She took the dog to a PetSmart where he was scanned for a microchip. Technicians there told Diaz the dog was registered to an owner in south Florida.

Diaz enlisted the help of her friend Maria Kosches to try and track this person down. Kosches made a phone call.

“She asked me, ‘Are you missing a dog?’ And I was taken aback and I was like ‘Alright, who’s playing around?”

She had called Rudy Torres, who confirmed, the dog found in Charlotte, was the same one missing from South Florida.

More than 700 miles between where he went missing and where he was found. No one knows exactly how Jack got to Charlotte. No one cared at all on Saturday when Diaz flew to Huntersville to be reunited with his long-lost friend.

Tears filled the room. Jack went right to Torres and started licking his face. Then, any doubt that may have been, vanished.

“I’m going to be cheesy and call it a Christmas miracle,” Torres said.

Diaz and Kosches are more than happy to have helped reunite Jack with his owner. Neither would take a penny offered by Torres as a reward.

They were both just thrilled to see such a happy ending. And they all three want to remind people of the miracles a microchip can make happen. “To me, to find my dog is like to find my child,” Diaz said.

