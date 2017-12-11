Man wanted in west Charlotte convenience store robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in west Charlotte convenience store robbery

(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

A man is wanted for robbing a convenience store in west Charlotte at gunpoint Sunday morning. 

The robbery happened at 9:05 a.m. at the Circle K in the 2800 block of Freedom Drive. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the robber went into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The robber is described as a black male who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and green gloves. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

.

Powered by Frankly