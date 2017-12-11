Person struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northwest Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Person struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northwest Charlotte

One person was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Charlotte Monday.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened in the 10000 block of Bellhaven Boulevard. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

No other details were released. 

