Six kids, two adults displaced in Rowan County house fire

No one was injured when a fire broke out at a home in Rowan County Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say it happened before 1:30 p.m. at a home on Cranford Road near Salisbury.

The fire started in the kitchen and was controlled quickly, according to the Spencer Fire Department. The six children and two adults displaced are being assisted by Red Cross.

A cause has not been released.

