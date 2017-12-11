William Shatner asks followers to vote for Panther Greg Olsen in charity challenge

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is one of three finalists for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award . (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)

William Shatner, who is well known for his role in Star Trek, tweeted Monday in support of Carolina Panther's tight end Greg Olsen winning the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Charity Challenge.

According to the NFL's website, each football team nominates one player who they think had a "significant positive impact on his community" for the Man of the Year Award.

Fans are then encouraged to tweet or post #WPMOYChallenge with their favorite nominee's last name on social media to help that player win money for their charity of choice. The challenge started on Monday and lasts until Jan. 7. The player with the highest number of mentions on social media wins a $25,000 donation to his designated charity, according to the NFL.

Olsen was among 32 other NFL players who were picked from their perspective teams to participate in the challenge. As of Monday, Olsen was leading the pack and on top of the leaderboard with over 7,000 mentions. Olsen is ahead of runner-ups Wesley Woodyard and Quincy Enunwa by over 4,000 hashtag mentions.

RELATED: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist

Shatner tweeted to his followers on Monday asking them to tweet Olsen's hashtag to help him win money for his charity.

Tweet the following “#WPMOYChallenge + Olsen” to help @gregolsen88 win money for his charity. The emoji appears automatically with the hashtag and you need the plus sign and Olsen as well for your vote to count. https://t.co/n9jYMBG2Pb — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 11, 2017

According to WBTV's news partner The Charlotte Observer, Olsen won a $25,000 donation for the Levine Children's Hospital during the 2016 Man of the Year challenge by getting more than 1.2 million mentions on Twitter by using the hashtag #OlsenWPMOYChallenge. Olsen and his wife pledged to match each retweet with $1 up to $25,000 during the 2016 challenge, the Observer reported.

PREVIOUS: Final count says Panther Greg Olsen ruled NFL players charity challenge

Shatner and The Rock were among several celebrities who tweeted in support of Olsen during the 2016 Man of the Year challenge, according to the Observer.

PREVIOUS: William Shatner, The Rock, help Panther Greg Olsen win charity challenge

One of my fav players and "The U" family. Does so much for children.????Let's help by hash tagging #OlsenWPMOYChallenge https://t.co/XTKjKov2s7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.