CATS increasing patrols following explosion in New York subway

The Charlotte Area Transit System is increasing patrols and monitoring traffic around transit centers following an explosion in New York Monday morning.

The alleged attempted terrorist attack happened in the subway station under the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

RELATED: Explosion in New York subway called 'terror-related incident'

Four people were injured, including suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullahis, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries were reportedly minor.

CATS released the following statement Monday following the incident.

"In light of the recent explosion near the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, CATS remains vigilant in its focus on safety and security at all of its facilities. We have increased patrols and continue to monitor traffic in and around transit centers and train platforms. We ask the public to help us keep our transit system safe. If you see something, say something! In the midst of holiday shopping and traveling, the public should be remain aware and report any suspicious packages or activities. Safety is everyone’s responsibility."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.