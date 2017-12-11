Teen found dead in NC lake drowned while on drugs, medical exami - | WBTV Charlotte

Teen found dead in NC lake drowned while on drugs, medical examiner says

Annalisa Christine Schulze (Photo provided to CBS North Carolina) Annalisa Christine Schulze (Photo provided to CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen found dead in Falls Lake in August drowned while presumably impaired by marijuana and LSD, according to an autopsy released Monday.

The medical examiner ruled the death of Annalisa Christine Schulze, 19, an accident.

Schulze’s body was found fully clothed in the lake after it was spotted by two men riding ATVs.

Schulze had planned to meet friends camp at the lake that weekend, and authorities found her campsite nearby, officials said.

