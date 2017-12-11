Molly's Kids: Emily Cloninger and her soon-to-be new jogging chair

Jerry Ledford wanted to tell us about his granddaughter. Emma Cloninger was born with Dandy Walker Syndrome, a congenital brain malformation that means she'll always be 6-months old, developmentally. Difficult, because a calendar tells us she’s ten.

Separately, Emma’s stepmother, Emily, has lost 130 pounds over the last year and a half. She had gastric bypass surgery, took up jogging and has now run a few 10k’s and TWO half-marathons, including the Veterans Day Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on November 15.

Emily wanted to be able to push Emma in a jogging stroller for that race. She really thought about it, Jerry wrote. She really wanted to make it happen.

But, jogging strollers are expensive. Her budget didn’t allow for one. So Emily did what many do – she posted on social media asking if anyone knew about used ones.

That’s where Peter Kline came in.

Peter is from Seattle. Since 2015, he has run in 100+ marathons where he pushes rider-athletes in jogging strollers. (YES. ONE HUNDRED PLUS MARATHONS. IT’S NOT A TYPO.) He saw Emily’s post and responded that he had a stroller for Emma.

He wanted to give her one.

Peter couldn't ship it across the country in time for the Veterans Day Race but has promised since he will get it to her.

Oddly enough, because he runs all the time (ONE HUNDRED MARATHONS??!?), Peter was also in Charlotte for the November 15 race and made it a point to meet Emma and connect.

So, that’s what this post is. A cross-country feel-good story… a way to remind us of the power of people, and how good we can be.

Also, a way to pat Peter on the back. Thank you for wanting to help, just because.

Happy Monday.

-Molly

