Two face child abuse charges

According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Crestdale Middle will remain open for students and staff Monday. School officials are asking parents to use Highway 51 as a detour to get to the school.More >>
According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Crestdale Middle will remain open for students and staff Monday. School officials are asking parents to use Highway 51 as a detour to get to the school.More >>
Since introducing him in April, he has been at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and started seeing specialists in Charleston at MUSC.More >>
Since introducing him in April, he has been at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and started seeing specialists in Charleston at MUSC.More >>
Emma Cloninger was born with Dandy Walker Syndrome, a congenital brain malformation that means she'll always be 6-months old, developmentally.More >>
Emma Cloninger was born with Dandy Walker Syndrome, a congenital brain malformation that means she'll always be 6-months old, developmentally.More >>
A Houston pianist and cancer researcher is speaking out after she was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight along with her 2-year-old son and elderly parents, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.More >>
A Houston pianist and cancer researcher is speaking out after she was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight along with her 2-year-old son and elderly parents, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.More >>
A Kannapolis woman has been charged with child abuse by deputies. Lisa Marie Pitz, 26, was arrested on Sunday night in the 1100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.More >>
A Kannapolis woman has been charged with child abuse by deputies. Lisa Marie Pitz, 26, was arrested on Sunday night in the 1100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.More >>