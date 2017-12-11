Two face child abuse charges

Two people have been charged with child abuse by deputies.

Lisa Marie Pitz, 26, and Frank Ray Eason, 49, were arrested on Sunday night in the 1100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.

Charges for Pitz include four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of failure to appear in court.

Bond is set at a combined total of $6000.

Eason was charged with child abuse and is being held under $20,000 bond.

This story will be updated. No additional information was released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.