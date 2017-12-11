Police: Man driving over 100 mph crashes outside middle school, charged with DWI

A man arrested in a hit-and-run that shut down a road in Matthews Monday morning was charged with DWI.

Matthews police say 25-year-old Albert Louis Cuevas was driving on Sam Newell Road near Highway 74 when he struck another vehicle around 6 a.m. Cuevas then reportedly continued driving towards Highway 51 and East Independence in front of Crestdale Middle School and struck a power pole.

Cuevas was driving over 100 mph when he fled the scene of the first crash before striking the pole, according to police.

Crestdale Middle will remain open for students and staff Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say.

School officials asked parents to use Highway 51 as a detour to get to the school.

Cuevas, who police say has 12 outstanding warrants, including assault with a deadly weapon, will be charged with DWI and hit and run.

Cuevas went to Novant Matthews with minor injuries. Duke Energy crews are working to repair the downed power lines and utility pole. Afternoon traffic is not expected to be impacted.

