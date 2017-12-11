Here's what you should know when shopping for drones

When Santa heads out to make his rounds this Christmas, chances are he'll be carrying a lot of drones in his sack of goodies.

Drones have exploded in popularity due to advances in technology, their ease of use as well as a drop in their price tags. So, WBTV went to the experts to find out what you need to consider when you're out shopping for drones this holiday season.

The pictures and video that you can get with a drone can be priceless, but not the drone itself.

You can actually find drones with cameras for well under a hundred dollars, which has opened the door to more and more people using them. Of course, there are the more expensive and technologically-advanced drones, selling for more than a thousand dollars.

In other words, the more features you want is going to cost you.

Tay Hall, who works at a Best Buy store in Charlotte, is an expert on drones. He says drones are the new hip thing out right now.

There are many brands and many features to choose from when you're looking for drones, so it can be a little daunting. But no matter what the features are, Hall says there are three basic things you should look for when buying a drone.

"You're going to be looking for who has the best wireless range, who has the best camera capability and who has the best stabilizer on the drone," Hall said.

And once you get your drone, Hall says it's simple to learn to fly one. Hall said it could take up to 24 to 48 hours to learn how to fly a drone "if you constantly keep practicing on it."

Now truth be told yes, there are drones out there that you can get for less than a hundred dollars. But realistically, if you want to get a good basic model that includes some of the more sophisticated tools, such as motion sensors and technology that will bring the drone back to you with the push of a button, Hall says you'll probably need to start around the $500 price range.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.