BLOG: Chilly start to workweek, light snow possible in mountains

Cold Start Monday!

Sunshine In Forecast

Cool Week Ahead

After another cold start down in the 20s, Monday will feature sunny skies with afternoon readings rebounding to the low to mid 50s. Cold temperatures in the 30s are expected again Monday night under mostly clear skies, with a few snow showers possibly starting in the mountains late.

On Tuesday, a cold front will move through and will pull in a little cooler air for the midweek period. It will also bring a chance for a few more snow showers to the mountains, though any snow that does fall should be on the light side.

The coolest day of the week will be Wednesday and we're only expected reach the low 40s for highs. We will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through the remainder of the week with dry weather likely dominating.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

