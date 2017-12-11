BLOG: Chilly start to workweek, light snow possible in mountains

According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Crestdale Middle will remain open for students and staff Monday. School officials are asking parents to use Highway 51 as a detour to get to the school.More >>
Some North Carolina counties have delayed school for students Monday due to the weather.More >>
Drones have exploded in popularity due to advances in technology, their ease of use and their dropping price tags. So, WBTV went to the experts to find out what you need to consider when you're out shopping for drones this holiday season.More >>
The fire started around 12:45 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Sam Newell Road and Rice Road. Firefighters with the Mint Hill and Idlewild Fire Departments responded and found the house fully involved in flames upon arrival.More >>
Domestic violence affects men, women and children and we unfortunately witnessed it with Saturday's shootings at Woodland Park apartments.More >>
