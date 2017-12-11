C-C-COLD outside!

Good morning everyone! It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Monday, December 11. I wanted you to know first some of the stories we're covering on WBTV News This Morning. We're live until 7 a.m. on WBTV. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: One person was injured in a massive house fire early this morning. It happened near the intersection of Sam Newell Road and Rice Road in Matthews. Our reporter Caroline Hicks has video from the scene as firefighters fought the flames. She will have a live report from the scene where one person was burned.

A woman is recovering after being shot in southwest Charlotte. Police say it all started with an argument and ended with eight women breaking into a home on Clanton Road and opening fire on the woman who lives there.

Mecklenburg County Code Enforcement officers will go into full paper mode today as the county works to restore its servers after last week's cyber attack. We'll tell you how this will impact you and others who have any business to take care of with the county.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley appeared on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday morning to talk about sexual assault. During the interview, the ambassador to the UN talked about women coming forward including those who have accused President Trump of inappropriate behavior. Some of those women will be speaking at a press conference later this morning.

A new survey ranks the best and worst cities for drivers... and the Queen City didn't do so well.

WEATHER CHANGES: Bundle up! It's cold outside and will stay pretty cold through the whole day. There are SCHOOL CLOSINGS to report this morning. There is snow on the ground in the north and west part of the viewing area still. Meteorologist Al Conklin is breaking down the weather changes we'll see today and later in the week.

Tune in!

Christine