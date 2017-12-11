Man injured, hospitalized in Matthews house fire

A man was hospitalized after a massive fire broke out at his home in Matthews Monday morning.

The fire started around 12:45 a.m. at a home located near the intersection of Sam Newell Road and Rice Road. Firefighters with the Mint Hill and Idlewild Fire Departments responded and found the house fully involved in flames.

Fire Chief says call came in around 12:45. 1 person who lived in the house was taken to hospital with injuries. Cause unknown, foul play not suspected @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/KxHkUY7Sps — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) December 11, 2017



The man was found inside the home with burn injuries. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

Firefighters believe the man was the only person inside the home at the time of the fire. The fire was not intentionally set, firefighters said.

Around 14 firefighters worked to get the flames under control. Crews are continuing to put out hot spots. Firefighters fought the fire defensively and did not enter the house due to the intensity of the flames, crews said.

It is unclear how the fire started. The man's home was completely destroyed, firefighters said.

Sam Newell Road between Northeast Parkway and Rice Road was closed for some time while crews battled and investigated the blaze. The road has since reopened.

Duke Energy also had to take care of the energized electrical lines to the house.

Matthews Public Works is expected to come out to assess the water on the road and prevent ice dangers before rush hour.

