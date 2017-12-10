Domestic violence survivor shares thoughts on East Charlotte shootings after police ID victims

CMPD says a man killed his mother, wife and shot his 12-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Police are calling it a domestic situation and its torn apart the east Charlotte neighborhood, but it’s a situation that affects so many.

Domestic violence affects men, women and children and we unfortunately witnessed it with Saturday's shootings at Woodland Park apartments. This year alone, for state of North Carolina, about 70 people have been killed because of violence in the home.

One woman is sharing her story to hopefully put an end to the violence.

From her head all the way down to her toes, Gaylene Macuska rocks the color purple day in and day out. She says it’s her favorite color and a conversation starter. As soon as people question it, she immediately responds with,“It stands for domestic violence awareness and I’m a survivor and I volunteer,” says Macuska.

For 22 years, Mascuska stayed in an abusive relationship with her then husband. A child was also involved and Mascuska felt like she had no other options but to stay.

“I reached rock bottom.”

Eventually, Mascuska got the strength to leave and has been sharing her story of survival for 25 years to hopefully help others who are facing similar circumstances.

“It’s just indescribable, there’s too many”

That’s why Saturday’s triple death in East Charlotte, a case that police are calling a domestic situation, hits way too close to home for Mascuska.

“My heart breaks anytime there’s a death,” she adds.

Antioco Chacon, 37, shot and killed his 61-year-old mother Asuncion Chacon-Perez and 37-year-old wife Marina Aguilar. Before killing himself, Antioco also shot his 12-year-old daughter, and she is currently fighting for her life at CMC.

“I just hope the little girl survives and gets help for her feelings afterwards,” Macuska says of the 12-year-old's predicament.

As police continue the investigation to figure out why this happened, Macuska plans to continue sharing her experiences on domestic violence to try and save other lives. She says there are too many victims and that she and other organizations will always be there to help.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Macuska says to those facing domestic violence.

On Thursday, the Domestic Violence Advocacy Council will host a free event to remember the lives lost this year to domestic violence.

The Memorial Ceremony and tree lighting will take place:

Thursday, December 14

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Law Enforcement Center

601 East Trade Street, Main Lobby

