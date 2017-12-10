Woman shot, injured after altercation inside apartment in Charlotte

A woman was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Clanton Road.

Police say the woman had a previous run-in with a group of people in the parking lot of the apartment complex Sunday.

After that incident, she went in the apartment, when a group of people reportedly forced their way inside the residence.

The woman allegedly began to escape the people through an upstairs window onto the roof. Police say additional people who remained outside began firing shots at her.

She was reportedly struck by two bullets and transported to the Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were two other people inside the apartment at the time, but neither were injured in this incident.

Two additional occupied apartments were hit by gunfire in this incident, but no one was injured in either. It does not appear that they were involved in the dispute, and their apartments were likely struck by stray rounds.

Neither the victim or any suspects have been identified in this incident and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.