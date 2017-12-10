One injured after crash blocks part of I-85 North

One person is injured after a car crash on Interstate 85 northbound Sunday night.

According to Medic, the crash happened on I-85 North near Statesville Avenue.

Several lanes were blocked near where the crash took place. All lanes are now open.

One person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or if there were any other injuries.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.