From Tiny Tears to Elmo, NC museum wants your toys

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Did you hold on to that Tiny Tears doll from the 1950s? What about the Tickle Me Elmo released 40 years later?

If so, the N.C. Museum of History is interested in using your loaned toys in an exhibition that opens in October and also adding them to its permanent collection when owners are willing to donate. The museum has released a list of toys it's seeking from the 1950s to the 1990s, such as Slinky, Easy-Bake Oven, Pet Rock, My Little Pony and Nintendo Game Boy.

The museum is especially interested in toys with a North Carolina connection. All must be in good condition.

People can offer to loan or donate toys here. The deadline for toys for the exhibition is March 31.

