Chilly Monday, cool workweek ahead

* Chilly Monday morning!

* Sunny skies

* Cool week ahead...

Are you ready for Monday? The good news is that it won't be terribly eventful. It will be sunny and even a little warmer than today was. Highs will reach the low 50s.

On Tuesday, a cold front will move through and will pull in a little cooler air. It will also bring snow showers to mainly the mountain counties. Even that chance only stands at about 20% though. Any snow that does fall should be light.

The coolest day of the week will be Wednesday, when we only reach the low 40s for highs. We will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through the remainder of the week.

Make it a good one!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.