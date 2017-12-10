Man wanted by police arrested in Charlotte

A man wanted by police for cutting off his electronic monitoring device has been arrested in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 45-year-old Paul Sampson was taken into custody Sunday.

Sampson was wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Sampson was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On Nov. 27, Sampson cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Briar Creek Road, Charlotte.

Police are thanking the public for assistance in this matter.

