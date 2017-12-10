School delays announced due to weather

Some North Carolina counties have delayed school for students Monday due to the weather.

Officials with Caldwell County and Alexander County Schools say both school districts are operating on a two-hour delay Monday.

Burke County, Catawba County, Hickory City, Watauga County and McDowell County have all announced two-hour delays for classes Monday as well.

Mitchell County Schools are closed Monday with an optional teacher workday.

The decisions come with the lingering effects of freezing temperatures and a few areas of remaining ice and/or snow.

You can find the link to all of the closings here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.