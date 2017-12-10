School closings, delays announced due to weather

Several North Carolina counties have delayed or closed school for students Monday due to the weather.

School officials with Avery County, Watauga County and Mitchell County closed school Monday for students. Teachers can use the day as an optional teacher workday, officials say.

Watauga County officials tweeted this statement Monday morning:

WCS will be closed for students on Monday, December 11th. It is an optional teacher workday and staff may report on a 2-hour delay if needed. The snow day program at Hardin Park opens at 8 a.m. Be safe! — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) December 11, 2017

Officials with Caldwell County and Alexander County Schools say both school districts are operating on a two-hour delay Monday.

Burke County, Alexander Christian, Alleghany County, Ashe County, Rutherford County, Wilkes County, Catawba County, Hickory City Schools and McDowell County have all announced two-hour delays for classes Monday as well.

Newton-Conover Schools announced a one-hour delay Monday.

The decisions come with the lingering effects of freezing temperatures and a few areas of remaining ice or snow.

